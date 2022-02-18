North Carolina looks to rebound from a surprising home loss to Pittsburgh when the Tar Heels visit Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum on Saturday at 4 PM.

The Tar Heels trailed Pitt by as many as 21 points with nine minutes remaining before closing the margin to six with less than two minutes to play, but they still fell short.

The Hokies have won six consecutive games by an average of 13.5 points per victory, and now have the second highest NET ranking in the ACC at No. 37. UNC is No. 45.

Both teams are working toward inclusion into the NCAA Tournament, and a win will help either team’s cause while a loss could be damaging.

UNC is 18-8 overall and 10-5 in the ACC, while Tech is 16-10 and 8-7.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to defeat Virginia Tech: