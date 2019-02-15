Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-15 01:30:53 -0600') }} basketball Edit

5 Keys To Beating Wake Forest

Da0ih8ouhsbqxcujaatj
Luke Maye responding to a four-point performance is one of 5 Keys for the Tar Heels to defeat Wake Forest.
Jenna Miller, THI
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated.com
Publisher

It would be foolish to disregard the possibility that North Carolina’s trip to Wake Forest on Saturday could be classified as a trap game.The term itself is a bit flawed, as it’s only an issue if t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}