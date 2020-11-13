5 Keys To Beating Wake Forest
North Carolina returns home after a pair of road games to take on surging Wake Forest on Saturday for a noon kick at Kenan Stadium.
After opening the season with a pair of losses, the Demon Deacons have not tasted defeat since Sept. 20 and enter this game riding a four-game win streak sitting at 4-2 overall, 3-2 in the ACC. The Tar Heels are coming off an impressive rout of Duke and are 5-2 overall and in the ACC.
Here are 5 Keys for UNC to defeat Wake Forest:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news