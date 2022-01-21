North Carolina faces another tough road game Saturday night when the Tar Heels visit Wake Forest in a crucial ACC game for an 8 PM tip at Joel Coliseum.

The Tar Heels are coming off an embarrassing performance in a 28-point loss at Miami in which their defense, effort, toughness, leadership, mentality, and other things were questioned about them. It was the third time this season they have been blown out, so how will the Heels respond?

The difference in responding the first two times, is that Carolina had home games against beatable teams, but this is at a club that could be better than the Hurricanes and may have more ways of scoring against the Tar Heels.

UNC is 12-5 overall and 4-2 in the ACC while the Demon Deacons are 15-4 and 5-3.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to earn a victory over Wake Forest: