Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-24 00:27:09 -0500') }} basketball Edit

5 Keys To Beating Washington

Lazkmyrqu19dufxbackm
Hitting from the perimeter are one of our 5 Keys for UNC to defeat Washington on Sunday in Columbus.
Jenna Miller, THI
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated.com
Publisher

After dealing with a scare from Iona on Friday night, North Carolina will face Washington on Sunday afternoon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.The top seed in the Midw...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}