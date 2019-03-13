Ticker
basketball

5 Keys To Winning The ACC Tournament

The Tar Heels open ACC Tournament play Thursday evening, so here are 5 Keys to them cutting down the nets in Charlotte.
USA Today
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated.com
North Carolina heads into the ACC Tournament looking to lock up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and it could mean for the Tar Heels to win twice, likely including defeating Duke for a third ti...

