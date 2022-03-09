BROOKLYN, NY – North Carolina opens play at the 2022 New York Life ACC Tournament on Thursday night, and the question surrounding the Tar Heels centers around their readiness following an emotional win at Duke on Saturday night.

The Tar Heels shocked the Blue Devils in Mike Krzyzewski’s final game inside Cameron Indoor Stadium, suddenly changing the narrative about them as a team and their potential with postseason having arrived.

The Heels open player here at Barclays Center on Thursday night versus the winner of the Louisville-Virginia game, which tips at 9:30 on Wednesday night.

UNC is 23-8 overall after finishing tied or second in the ACC with a 15-5 record. Carolina is the No. 3 seed here this week.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to win the ACC Tournament: