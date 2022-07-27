North Carolina opens fall camp Friday morning at the Koman Practice complex, as the Tar Heels will begin preparation for the 2022 season that commences August 27 when FCS member Florida A&M visits Chapel Hill.

UNC is coming off a 6-7 season after beginning the campaign ranked No. 10 in the nation. The Tar Heels visit Appalachian State for the fist time ever in their second game before heading to Atlanta to face Georgia State. An open date is followed by a home game against Notre Dame before Mack Brown’s team dives into ACC play the rest of the way.