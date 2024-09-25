North Carolina will try to rebound Saturday from its embarrassing 70-50 loss at home to James Madison this past weekend when the Tar Heels visit Duke on Saturday for a 4 PM kickoff at Wallace Wade Stadium.

The Tar Heels are 3-1 while then Blue Devils are 4-0 with two road wins, including at Northwestern.

To learn more about Manny Diaz’s team, we reached out to Conor O’Neil, the Publisher at Devils Illustrated.

Here are our five questions and his responses: