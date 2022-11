With No. 13 North Carolina preparing to host Georgia Tech on Saturday, it’s time to check in with someone who knows UNC’s opponent better than anyone in the media, and that is Kelly Quinlan of JacketsOnline.com.

The Tar Heels are 9-1 overall and 6-0 in the ACC, and this past Saturday clinched the Coastal Division championship. The Yellow Jackets are 4-6 and 3-4, and are 3-3 since Geoff Collins was fired as their head coach.

Here are 5 Questions about Georgia Tech with Kelly Quinlan: