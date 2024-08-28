5 Questions About Minnesota
Minnesota will host North Carolina in football for the first time ever August 29, and it will serve as a rematch from last September when the Tar Heels beat the Golden Gophers in Chapel Hill.
UNC won that game, 31-13, but this year’s clash is at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, will be the season opener, and at night in front of a hostile crowd.
To learn more about the Gophers, we reached out to Dylan Callaghan-Croley, who is the publisher of Gophers Nation in the Rivals network.
Below are 5 Questions about Minnesota with Callaghan-Croley’s responses:
