Minnesota will host North Carolina in football for the first time ever August 29, and it will serve as a rematch from last September when the Tar Heels beat the Golden Gophers in Chapel Hill.

UNC won that game, 31-13, but this year’s clash is at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, will be the season opener, and at night in front of a hostile crowd.

To learn more about the Gophers, we reached out to Dylan Callaghan-Croley, who is the publisher of Gophers Nation in the Rivals network.

Below are 5 Questions about Minnesota with Callaghan-Croley’s responses: