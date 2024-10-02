5 Questions About Pitt
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The unbeaten Pittsburgh Panthers visit Kenan Stadium on Saturday for a noon kickoff as North Carolina looks to get back to its winning ways.
The Tar Heels have lost consecutive games in embarrassing fashion and have come under a great deal of criticism. But they could take a sharp turn in the right direction if they can knock off the 4-0 Panthers who have wins at Cincinnati and at home over West Virginia.
To learn more about Pitt, we turned to Jim Hammett of Panther-Lair.com.
Here are 5 Questions About Pitt:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news