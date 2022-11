With No. 17 North Carolina heading to Virginia on Saturday in the South’s Oldest Rivalry, the Tar Heels look to extend their winning streak to five games.

So, to get a better idea about what kind of Cavaliers team they will be up against, we reached out to Brad Franklin of CavsCorner.com to learn about UVA.

UNC is 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the ACC, and the Wahoos are 3-5 and 1-4. The game kicks at noon and will air on the ACC Network.

Here are 5 Questions about UVA: