5 Questions With Duke
Duke visits Kenan Stadium on Saturday for a 4 pm kickoff, so THI reached out to Devils Illustrated publisher Brian McLawhorn to learn more about the Blue Devils.Here are 5 Questions about Duke with...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news