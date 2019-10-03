THI caught up with JacketsOnline.com publisher Kelly Quinlan to learn more about Georgia Tech, which is North Carolina’s opponent this weekend in Atlanta.

Tech’s offense ranks at or near the very bottom nationally in just about every category, can you put a finger on what the primary problem is?

The easy answer is the offensive line issues. The Jackets lost their best offensive linemen Parker Braun to a transfer to Texas and then lost their left tackle Jahaziel Lee for the year in the Citadel game, lost left guard Mikey Minihan against USF and Rimington Award Watch List center Kenny Cooper tried to play through a bad hip before they shut him down after the Temple game. For five snaps against USF, the Jackets had their main offensive line somewhat healthy. They are down to a walk-on center, a grad-transfer, a first-time starter and a right guard who had nine practices due shoulder problems since this staff arrived. They have one lone regular Zach Quinney back from last year who is healthy. It has been a puzzle.

The other main issue has been a lack of success in the red zone. The Jackets turned the ball over three times against Temple in the red zone including one on the goal line going into to take a 7-0 lead.

Out of nine red zone opportunities, the Jackets have just four touchdowns and a field goal, making them the worst in the FBS.

That has led to them playing from behind, not being able to establish a run game or a play-action game and that has crippled the offense further along with the catastrophic issues on the line.





The Jackets have been solid defensively, all things considered, what do they do well and who are a couple of players on that side of the ball UNC fans should be concerned about?

The secondary is among the best in the ACC led by the safety trio of Tariq Carpenter, Kaleb Oliver and Juanyeh Thomas. They are all guys with next-level potential and have thrived in the more aggressive scheme under coach Collins. The corners have played well-enough with Tre Swilling really blossoming as a shutdown corner early this season and Zamari Walton starting to come along as well.

Weakside linebacker Charlie Thomas is a true playmaker for them and recorded the only points last week with a safety against Temple. He has a knack for being in the right place at the right time.

The defense is pretty aggressive with a lot of man-press coverage and often not a lot of safety help over the top. They are comfortable rolling up to eight safeties for the three spots and four to five corners in a game for significant snaps so that allows them to gamble a little more with fresh legs during longer games.

The front four has been okay and has generated enough pressure to keep most quarterbacks honest even someone like Trevor Lawrence who they rattled a lot early in the season opener.





What was a lower point, losing at home to The Citadel or at Temple scoring just two points, and why?

The Citadel loss was worse. The two points were a fluke because they fumbled on the goal line, had to change quarterbacks mid-drive going into score another time because of an uncalled facemask that injured James Graham and then fumbled and then Graham threw a pick on a ball that he missed the window on in the end zone and didn't see two check downs.

The Citadel just dominated them running the ball and held it, it was basically a Paul Johnson-special delivered by a clearly less talented team. I had another ACC coach tell me that if Georgia Tech played the Citadel 10 times that nine times they would beat them.





Given how Paul Johnson’s rosters were constructed, it was obvious whoever replaced him would have to undertake a huge rebuilding job, but now that the team is a month into the season, does the task Geoff Collins is facing appear much bigger than people thought when he was hired? And if so, why?

I think Collins installed his offense and his system rather than really adapting it to what Tech is running. It is sort of like what Dave Clawson did at Wake Forest when he got there. He was looking at the long-term future and not worrying about games in the short-term with an eye to developing a team the way he wanted.

In other words, the roster was fine other than a lack of tight ends and some offensive linemen who lacked experience doing what they do on offense. I think it is over-hyped elsewhere on the roster. I would take the 1-85 at Georgia Tech over other ACC teams for the long term right now, but they are hurting because of some key losses on defense and the offensive line issues.

The Jackets lost their top 5 defensive linemen for 2018. One, Brandon Adams who was likely a second day NFL draft pick passed away and four others graduated. That has hurt them even with the defense playing better. The offensive line is getting better and would be a lot better had they not lost Braun and had they kept their two other seniors linemen, Lee and Cooper healthy.





What is your prediction and why?

I'm curious about this because this stinks of a class ACC Coastal letdown for North Carolina. They played Clemson to the wire and a lot of the teams that have done that in recent years have had a stinker the next week. That said, I would still say North Carolina should win 31-17, however if it gets ugly, I think Tech could upset the Heels.



