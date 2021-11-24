North Carolina will complete its 2021 regular season by traveling 20 miles East to Raleigh to face No. 20 NC State on Friday night for a 7 PM kickoff at Carter-Finley Stadium, so we reached out the The Wolfpack Central Publisher Jacey Zembal to learn more about Carolina’s football arch rivals.

The Tar Heels are playing their fourth consecutive FBS game versus a ranked team, the third of which is on the road. They plan on having Sam Howell back at quarterback after the record-setter missed the win over Wofford this past Saturday.

The Wolfpack is coming off a 41-17 thrashing of Syracuse, and remains in contention for the ACC Atlantic Division title. If State beats UNC and Wake Forest loses at Boston College, the Wolfpack goes to Charlotte for the championship. If Wake wins, State cannot win the division no matter what happens Friday.

UNC is 6-5 overall and 3-4 in the ACC, while State is 8-3 and 5-2.

Here is what Zembal had to say: