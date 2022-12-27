The Holiday Bowl is almost here, and North Carolina’s task is considerable, as the Tar Heels face No. 15 Oregon on Wednesday night at 8 PM in San Diego, and to learn more about UNC’s opponent, we reached out to Rian Winter from SportsChat503, a YouTube channel dedicated to covering the Ducks.

Oregon has become a national brand over the last 20 years, and the game presents UNC with an opportunity to not only win its 10th game, but beat an established program that has won plenty this century.

Carolina heads in having dropped its last three games, however, including the ACC championship game. Oregon has lost two of its last three.

UNC is 9-4 and Oregon is 9-3. The game will air on FOX.

Here are 5 Questions about Oregon with Rian Winter: