5 Questions With Pitt
With North Carolina visiting Pittsburgh on Thursday night, we reached out to Jim Hamlett of Panther-Lair.com to get the lowdown on the Panthers.
UNC enters with a 5-4 overall record, including 3-3 in the ACC, while No. 21 Pitt is 7-2 and 4-1.
Here is our Q&A with Jim Hamlett:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news