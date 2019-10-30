THI caught up with CavsCorner.com publisher Brad Franklin to learn more about the Wahoos, here is what he had to say:

Virginia and North Carolina will get together again this weekend for the 124th time and first place in the ACC Coastal Division will be on the line.





1-UVA’s offense has had some issues this season moving the ball and protecting it, what has been the biggest reason for the struggles?

The biggest reason for UVa’s offensive issues comes down to a design that doesn’t match the talent. Bryce Perkins injured his knee in fall camp and that slowed his development while also handcuffing play calling when it came to designed runs. At the same time, UVa’s inexperienced offensive line dealt with a rash of injuries in camp and never recovered. All told, the Wahoos have talent but any small mistake leaves them scrambling. They’re not generating enough explosive plays and are turning it over way too much.





2-The UNC coaches made a point Monday that Bryce Perkins is throwing the ball well and is much more than a runner, which is the reputation he has. How has his passing improved and what is the go-to element of the Wahoos’ passing game?

While Perkins has thrown the ball more this season, that’s been largely by necessity given UVa’s lack of a consistent run game. When he has success as a passer it’s largely because of the play of his top two targets, seniors Hasise Dubois and Joe Reed. The offense looked the best it has all season in a 48-14 throttling of Duke and that came when Perkins was able to run it but also when the passing game was going along without a number of turnovers.





3-If you look at the numbers, Virginia isn’t having many problems defensively, but how different are the Cavs without Bryce Hall out there, or has it not made as much of a difference as most would expect?

The honest answer is that Hall wasn’t having a season like the one he had in 2018. He was still solid, of course, but he wasn’t quite as dominant. With him out, UVa moved De’Vante Cross (a former QB/WR/CB who thought he had found a home at safety this season) over to the boundary and inserted backup Chris Moore into the lineup at safety. Both have done a really nice job of executing at a high level despite the lack of experience in those respective roles.





4-Joe Reed has been sensational returning kickoffs having run back two for touchdowns and averaging 38 yards a return. Why is he so dangerous and why else has UVA been so successful returning kicks, which has it ranked No. 1 in the nation in that category?

Reed has great vision, which is a must for any returner. But the schemes have done him all sorts of favors. Even last week when Louisville tried to kick away from him, UVa was ready with a set play to have the returner toss Reed the ball in motion toward a seam created by blockers. His success this season on kickoffs is in part due to his skillset but also due to the way the unit executes. Special teams has been a consistent good part of UVa’s season.





5-What is your prediction for the game and why?

I’d like to think the offense UVa showed last weekend in Louisville was an aberration but it seems like that’s the way this season will go: You’re never really sure what the Hoos will look like on that side of the ball. The defense has been very good and the STs solid, so when Virginia is able to get things going offensively good things will happen for this team. If Carolina was a defense-minded squad I might be inclined to go with the Heels but I like UVa’s defense to give Sam Howell and Co. some issues. The trick is going to be turnovers, which has been UVa’s Achilles heel both in terms of committing too many and not forcing enough. I’ll take the Wahoos crack their road losing skid and get a W but I don’t think it’ll be a game that makes any lick of sense other than if Carolina kicks to Reed, the Heels will reap what they sow.