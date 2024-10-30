5 Reasons The Tar Heels Can Contend For A Title

North Carolina will carry a different look this basketball season. Gone is Armando Bacot after five years of patrolling the paint, and on tap is a bouncy team intent on running and playing faster than any other in the nation.

The Tar Heels aren’t big by program standards, and may have some questions up front for when they face powerful big men, but they could have the best backcourt in the nation and top perimeter in the ACC.

UNC Coach Hubert Davis enters his fourth season entrenched in the job and still molding things into his vision.

With that, the Heels open the season November 4 at home against Elon and play a difficult nonconference schedule before launching into ACC play on New Year’s Day at Louisville.

Carolina has enough talent to have a very good season, but if it’s to content for a national championship, here are five keys that must work in its favor: