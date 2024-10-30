Advertisement

Pop Warner Days Helped Campbell Spring Free Ritzie

Pop Warner Days Helped Campbell Spring Free Ritzie

CHAPEL HILL – Good thing for Jahvaree Ritzie that Amare Campbell channeled his Pop Warner football days this past

 • Andrew Jones
Daily Drop: Ven-Allen Lubin Preview

Daily Drop: Ven-Allen Lubin Preview

North Carolina’s basketball season formally starts in less than a week, and as we near completion of previewing each of

 • THI Staff
Sharpshooter Tyson Ready to Show Much More of His Game

Sharpshooter Tyson Ready to Show Much More of His Game

CHAPEL HILL – Jae’Lyn Withers said in early October that Cade Tyson had not missed a 3-point shot in a few months. He

 • Andrew Jones
THI Football Central: Florida State

THI Football Central: Florida State

DATE: Saturday, November 2, 2024 WHERE: Doak S. Campbell Stadium (79,560); Tallahassee, Florida TIME/TV: 3:30 PM/ACC N

 • Bryant Baucom
Both UNC Freshman are Named in the Bleacher Report NBA Mock Draft

Both UNC Freshman are Named in the Bleacher Report NBA Mock Draft

Bleacher Report released its 2025 NBA Mock Draft Monday, and Drake Powell and Ian Jackson were named.

 • David Sisk

Published Oct 30, 2024
5 Reasons The Tar Heels Can Contend For A Title
Andrew Jones  •  TarHeelIllustrated
North Carolina will carry a different look this basketball season. Gone is Armando Bacot after five years of patrolling the paint, and on tap is a bouncy team intent on running and playing faster than any other in the nation.

The Tar Heels aren’t big by program standards, and may have some questions up front for when they face powerful big men, but they could have the best backcourt in the nation and top perimeter in the ACC.

UNC Coach Hubert Davis enters his fourth season entrenched in the job and still molding things into his vision.

With that, the Heels open the season November 4 at home against Elon and play a difficult nonconference schedule before launching into ACC play on New Year’s Day at Louisville.

Carolina has enough talent to have a very good season, but if it’s to content for a national championship, here are five keys that must work in its favor:

