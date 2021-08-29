With North Carolina’s highly anticipated football season about to commence, exploring the hype and worthiness of the Tar Heels to actually make a push for the College Football Playoff is a worthy exercise, especialy since some prognosticators have the Heels reaching the CFP.

So, let’s go for it.

Here are 5 Reasons Mack Brown’s team will end up in the CFP:

Note: Also read the accompanying piece 5 Reasons UNC Won’t Make The CFP to get some balance on where the Heels are heading into the 2021 season.