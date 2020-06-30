TarHeelIllustrated - 5-Star CB Tony Grimes Commits To UNC

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - Tony Grimes, one of the top defensive backs in the nation, announced Tuesday evening he will play football at North Carolina.

Grimes, a 5-star cornerback who attends Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, VA, chose the Tar Heels over Ohio State, Georgia and Texas A&M.

“I love the coaching staff, in particular Coach Brown, Coach Bly and Coach (Jay) Bateman,” Grimes said.

Grimes’ relationship with UNC assistant coach Dre’ Bly was big in his decision, as Bly is also from the Tidewater area and carries tremendous credibility with athletes from the region. Grimes, however, has gotten to know Bly over time and they’ve built a trusting relationship that will now carryover into college.

More than Bly, Grimes has total faith in the entire staff, from the top with Mack Brown to defnesive coordinator Jay Bateman and the rest of the staff.

“Coach Brown is hard but fair. He will coach me hard and love me harder,” he said. “I love coach Bly. He is a great DB coach and I think (he) can develop me to be an All-American and a first rounder, top 5 pick. Plus, he trains (NFL DB Stephen) Gilmore. Just think, I will be getting all that knowledge for the next three years for free.

“Coach Bateman is a gifted DC. He will always put me in a scheme to be successful as a player.”



