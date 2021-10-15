5-Star Class Of 2023 PG Simeon Wilcher Commits To UNC
Simeon Wilcher, a 5-star class of 2023 point guard who attends Roselle (NJ) Catholic, announced Friday night he will play basketball for Hubert Davis at North Carolina.
Wilcher took an official visit to UNC last weekend, but it didn't take long before he decided where he wants to go to college and play basketball.
At 6-foot-5 and 165 pounds, Wilcher is the No. 15 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2023, and has also been offered by Kansas, UCLA, Syracuse, Ohio State, Oregon, and so many others.
But less than a week after returning from his OV at UNC, he has become a Tar Heel. The history and culture of the program were big parts of his decision.
“It's the University of North Carolina,” Wilcher’s father, Sergio Wilcher, told THI last Sunday night right after the family returned from the visit to Chapel Hill. “Let's not misunderstand that. So, us just being able to come and tour the facility, and for my son to get taught what the history of basketball is and see all of the people and players who were relevant in the development of it. It's really like college basketball.
“You can't think about college basketball, and not think about the University of North Carolina. It was great. Of course I had met Coach (Hubert Davis) previously. They have been up to the school multiple times. We've had a lot of conversations on the phone, so that level of comfort was there from the beginning, and they just wanted to educate Simeon on what it means to play basketball at the University of North Carolina."
The genuine nature of Davis and his ability to connect and sell his passion for the sport and Carolina registered with the Wilchers as well.
"Coach had us at his home,” Sergio Wilcher said. “We were at his home and the coaches came in unexpected. It was really a good thing. I think this is bigger than basketball for us. We do this every day. This is a matter of who am I going to allow to help me continue to raise my son. He's still young.
“He's still impressionable. There are other things important to us outside of basketball in the sense of all of these guys played at North Carolina. At different stages, at different times they were all in there. They all played there so it is bigger than just who I am or what I am looking to do. It's about the culture that comes with that."
Simeon Wilcher is the first member of UNC’s class of 2023 to commit.
Stay with THI for more on this development.
*David Sisk contributed to this report.
Simeon Wilcher Highlights
