5-Star Class Of 2023 PG Simeon Wilcher Commits To UNC

Simeon Wilcher, a 5-star class of 2023 point guard who attends Roselle (NJ) Catholic, announced Friday night he will play basketball for Hubert Davis at North Carolina.

Wilcher took an official visit to UNC last weekend, but it didn't take long before he decided where he wants to go to college and play basketball.

At 6-foot-5 and 165 pounds, Wilcher is the No. 15 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2023, and has also been offered by Kansas, UCLA, Syracuse, Ohio State, Oregon, and so many others.

But less than a week after returning from his OV at UNC, he has become a Tar Heel. The history and culture of the program were big parts of his decision.

“It's the University of North Carolina,” Wilcher’s father, Sergio Wilcher, told THI last Sunday night right after the family returned from the visit to Chapel Hill. “Let's not misunderstand that. So, us just being able to come and tour the facility, and for my son to get taught what the history of basketball is and see all of the people and players who were relevant in the development of it. It's really like college basketball.