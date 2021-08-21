5-Star DT Travis Shaw Commits To North Carolina

Travis Shaw, a 5-star defensive tackle who attends Grimsley High School in Greensboro, NC, announced Saturday evening he will play football for Mack Brown at North Carolina.

The No. 3 overall prospect in the nation for the class of 2022, Shaw is the top player in North Carolina and is the highest-rated player to commit to the Tar Heels since Ronald Curry flipped from Virginia to UNC in March of 1998. Curry, who was from Hampton, VA, was the national player of the year in both football and basketball, the only such athlete to ever earn that distinction in both sports.

Shaw is the highest-rated commitment for UNC in the Rivals.com era, which started in 2002.

At 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, Shaw led Grimsley to the state championship this spring and was named the NCPreps.com state Player of the Year. He chose UNC over a final list of four schools that also included Clemson, Georgia, and N.C. A&T.

“Carolina is in your backyard, the home school, so it’s real special, especially with some of the other names that came out of North Carolina,” Shaw told THI.



