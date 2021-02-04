TarHeelIllustrated - 5-Star DT Travis Shaw Discusses His Recruitment

Travis Shaw is a 5-star defensive tackle who attends Grimsley High School in Greensboro, and he can go wherever he wants to play college football.

North Carolina is one of the schools that has pursued Shaw, but so are 11 other schools that believe they have a chance at landing the 6-foot-6, 325-pounder.

In addition to UNC, Shaw’s list also includes Clemson, LSU, South Carolina, Oregon, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio State, Auburn, Virginia Tech, and Florida State. The general belief, however, is this will come down to a battle between the Tar Heels and Clemson.

Adam Friedman caught up with Shaw to learn more about where things stand in his recruitment.

