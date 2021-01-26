When searching for the top guards in the 2022 class, one should look no farther than Cason Wallace.

The 5-star junior from Richardson, TX, went from an unknown to a top-20 player virtually overnight last summer. But maybe more importantly, he proved his shelf life over time by staying in that group and coming in at No. 19 in last week's newest rankings.

Rivals' team of national analysts certainly have been able ro backup their ratings with reasoning. A scouting report from a few months back explained why he made the sudden vault up the charts:

"Wallace is a combo guard and what you have to love about him is the level of energy he plays with. He defends hard and causes tons of deflections, he is a dangerous pull-up jump shooter and he gets into the lane to make plays for others. Put it this way, he's doing all those who have been advocating for him proud."

Wallace has offers from Arizona, Auburn, Baylor, Creighton, DePaul, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, and Texas A&M. He also says that Arkansas is the program recruiting him the hardest that hasn't offered.