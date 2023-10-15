CHAPEL HILL – It wasn’t always pretty, but there were enough good-looking plays for North Carolina to earn a 41-31 victory over Miami on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels were flagged 14 times for nearly 150 yards, they stubbed their toes at times offensively punting a season-high six times, and the defense had some dreadful stretches. Yet, UNC still put together some impressive stretches, including forging a 24-point run in the second half to gain enough separation to improve to 6-0 on the season.

Omarion Hampton led UNC with 197 rushing yards with a touchdown. Drake Maye passed for 273 yards and four scores, three of which went to Tez Walker, who also had 132 yards on the night.

Linebacker Cedric Gray had 10 tackles, an interception and recovered a fumble in the end zone, and Kaimon Rucker had 2.5 sacks and three QB hurries on the night for UNC.

The Tar Heels improved to 3-0 in the ACC, while the Hurricanes dropped to 4-2 and 0-2.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win over Miami: