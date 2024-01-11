RALEIGH – Nearly midway through the second half of No. 7 North Carolina’s game at NC State on Wednesday night, the Tar Heels were once again dealing with another tussle.

State had just scored cutting UNC’s lead to 48-46 with 10:20 remaining, but in a flash, the Heels respected. Much like former coach Roy Williams’ clubs did, Carolina scored in transition after an opponent’s basket.

Seth Trimble did the deed this time, converting in just seven seconds while also drawing a foul. His free throw for a conventional three-point play was the beginning of UNC’s new normal: It fueled a 19-4 run to shut the door on the Wolfpack, and send Carolina to a fifth consecutive win by a 67-54 score.

It was UNC’s third ACC road victory in eight days, each of which saw it close strong while also putting forth outstanding defensive and rebounding efforts. In this span, UNC has earned Quad 1 road wins by 13, 10, and 13 points while also outrebounding Pittsburgh, Clemson, and NC State by 10, 11, and 10, respectively.

UNC was led by RJ Davis’ 16 points. Elliot Cadeau added 11 points and six assists, and Harrison Ingram finished with nine points and a career-high 19 rebounds as the Heels improved to 12-3 overall and 4-0 in the ACC. State dropped to 11-4 and 3-1.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s victory at State: