CHAPEL HILL – There was a blood shedding on the floor at the Smith Center on Saturday, and it was courtesy of No. 7 North Carolina’s demolition of Syracuse 103-67.

It was the most points ever scored by the Tar Heels against Syracuse, and the largest margin of victory for UNC over the Orange, and its second largest of the season against anyone.

UNC used early chunk runs to quickly increase its leads to 19-9, 28-12, 36-16, and 52-30 by halftime. The Heels’ biggest lead of the game came at 90-51 with 8:37 remaining.

Twice, Carolina hit five consecutive shots from the field, and three other times, the Heels converted three straight shot attempts. They never missed more than four straight shots.

RJ Davis led UNC with 22 points and a career-high five steals, and Armando Bacot scored 16 points with 11 rebounds in just 17 minutes of action. It was Bacot’s 76th double-double of his career. Jalen Washington (11 points), Harrison Ingram (11 points, 10 rebounds), and Jae’Lyn Withers (10) points were Carolina’s other double-digit scorers.

UNC improved to 13-3 overall and 5-0 in the ACC, and Syracuse dropped to 11-5 and 2-3.



