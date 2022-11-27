North Carolina had its chances to close out No. 18 Alabama on Sunday, but just couldn’t get it done, as the top-ranked Tar Heels fell 103-101 in quadruple overtime in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland.

The Tar Heels converted only 10 of 32 shots over the final seven minutes of regulation and the four overtime periods, and Alabama outrebounded them in that span, too.

Caleb Love led the Tar Heels with a career-high 34 points, but he did it attempting 36 shots from the floor. Armando Bacot added 20 points and 10 rebounds, but had six turnovers. RJ Davis finished with 19 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. Leaky Black and Puff Johnson each scored 10 points.

Carolina couldn’t close out Iowa State on Friday either, thus it has now lost consecutive games, falling to 5-2 on the season. The Crimson Tide improved to 6-1.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s loss to Alabama: