5 Takeaways From Carolina's 45-22 Loss At Georgia Tech
ATLANTA – North Carolina’s road woes continued Saturday night as the No. 21 Tar Heels were wrecked by Georgia Tech, 45-22, inside cavernous Mercedes-Benz Stadium on a night very little went UNC’s w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news