NEW YORK, NY – North Carolina took several minutes to get going Thursday night, but it eventually did, notably Brady Manek, and pulled away from Virginia for a 63-43 victory in the quarterfinals of the New York Life ACC Tournament at Barclays Center.

Manek hoisted the Heels on his shoulders outscoring UVA 19-13 in the first half and having more points than the Wahoos until 14:36 remained in the contest.

For the contest, Manek finished with a game-high 21 points followed by Caleb Love and Armando Bacot each with 10 points. No other Tar Heel scored in double figures.

UNC improved to 24-8 and advanced to face Virginia Tech on Friday night in the semifinals. The Hokies defeated Notre Dame and are 21-12. UVA is 19-13.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win over Virginia: