CHAPEL HILL – While North Carolina wasn’t exactly a well-oiled machine offensively Tuesday night, the Tar Heels found themselves with an 11-point lead over Boston College with 10:41 remaining, they couldn’t put away the Eagles.

Instead, feisty BC reeled off a 12-2 run cutting the margin to 56-55 with 6:07 remaining. This was not only a game, but the Tar Heels were out of sorts on both ends of the floor. Enter Caleb Love.

The junior guard saddled in the midst of a horrendous shooting slump drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key and then converted a layup for a personal five-point spurt, and the Heels never looked back in a 72-64 victory.