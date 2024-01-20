CHESTNUT HILL – For the fourth time in four ACC road games, No. 4 North Carolina had to tough out a victory in a game that didn’t always flow the way the Tar Heels would like.

In all, 26 of the 46 fouls were called on the Tar Heels, they attempted only 22 shots from the field in the first half, shot just 5-for-17 from the perimeter, and were forced to play all 11 scholarship players in the first half.

Yet, Carolina closed by scoring on 10 of its last 11 possessions, assisting on six of its last eight field goals, outrebounded BC by 15, including by 18 over the final 34 minutes, and it won its eighth consecutive game in improving to 15-3 overall and 7-0 in the ACC.

RJ Davis led UNC in scoring again, today with 16 points, plus he had six rebounds and four assists. Cormac Ryan added 14 points, Armando Bacot added 10 points, nine rebounds, two blocks, and a steal. And Harrison Ingram went for 11 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, and a block.

BC dropped to 11-7 overall and 2-5 in the ACC.

Here are some noteworthy takeaways from Carolina win at Boston College: