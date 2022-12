PITTSBURGH – For the first 28 minutes of North Carolina’s matinee at Pittsburgh on Friday, it appeared as if the Tar Heels were going to find a way to win. It was a professional performance looking like they’d overcome some poor stretches and a rough day for their second-leading scorer.

But in a flash, UNC’s nine-point lead was gone, and by the time the Panthers’ long run ended, they had outscored Carolina 30-14 before winning 76-74 at Petersen Events Center.