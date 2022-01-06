5 Takeaways From Carolina's 78-73 Defeat At Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, IN – Three days after playing its best basketball of the season, North Carolina reverted at times to a form Wednesday night it showed in losses earlier this season in Connecticut and in Las Vegas.
For its struggles, the Tar Heels fell, 78-73, in Joyce Center at Notre Dame.
That was a sometimes-listless Tar Heels team, and one that was highly challenged defensively. That is where UNC ultimately lost this game, as it allowed Notre Dame shot 47.5 percent from the floor, including 41.9 percent from three-point range, sinking 13 of 31 attempts.
That was the difference in the game, and why Carolina came up short in its late push.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news