CHAPEL HILL – Seemingly flawless offense and a return to dominance on the backboards fueled seventh-ranked North Carolina’s 96-81 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon at the Smith Center.

UNC led by 11 points at halftime and as many as 16 in the second half before the Hokies cut it to seven points with 6:57 remaining. But the Tar Heels used a quick 10-4 spurt to build enough separation to coast to the win.

Armando Bacot led Carolina with 25 points while also pulling down 12 rebounds for his fifth consecutive double-double. RJ Davis finished with 20 points on just 13 field goal attempts, and he also handed out five assists. Cormac Ryan had 16 points, and Harrison Ingram totaled 12 points and 17 rebounds.

The Tar Heels improved to 20-6 overall and 12-3 in the ACC, while the Hokies dopped to 14-11 and 6-8.