PHILADELPHIA – North Carolina is heading to the Final Four for a record 21st time as the tar Heels pulled away from St. Peter’s, 69-49, in the East Regional championship game Sunday evening at Wells Fargo Center.

The Tar Heels used a 15-2 run in the first half turning what was trending toward an uncomfortable stretch for the Tar Heels into a lopsided game that had the Peacocks chasing from well behind the rest of the way.

Carolina pushed the margin to 38-19 at halftime, and then used a 9-1 burst to open the second half and essentially put away the Peacocks in building a 27-point lead.

Armando Bacot led the Tar Heels with 20 points and 22 rebounds and was named the east Regional Most Outstanding Player. Brady Manek added 19 points and Caleb Love scored 14.