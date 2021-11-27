RALEIGH – North Carolina went from leading by nine points with two minutes to losing, 34-30, on Friday night at No. 20 NC State amid a flurry of mistakes and breakdowns at Carter-Finley Stadium.

UNC trailed 14-0 in the first quarter before scoring 24 consecutive points and appeared in control of the game. And after Grayson Atkins’ 50-yard field goal with 2:12 remaining gave the Tar Heels a 30-21 lead.

But NC State scored two touchdowns and consumed 110 yards over the last two minutes of the game, aided by three Carolina penalties for 35 yards and busted coverage on a 64-yard scoring play that preceded State corralling an onside kick.

The meltdown wasted a 297-yard rushing effort by the Tar Heels on a night they also amassed six sacks.

UNC closes the regular season at 6-6 overall and 3-5 in the ACC, while the Wolfpack improved to 9-3 and 6-2.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s loss at NC State: