5 Takeaways From Carolina's Loss At NC State
RALEIGH – North Carolina went from leading by nine points with two minutes to losing, 34-30, on Friday night at No. 20 NC State amid a flurry of mistakes and breakdowns at Carter-Finley Stadium.
UNC trailed 14-0 in the first quarter before scoring 24 consecutive points and appeared in control of the game. And after Grayson Atkins’ 50-yard field goal with 2:12 remaining gave the Tar Heels a 30-21 lead.
But NC State scored two touchdowns and consumed 110 yards over the last two minutes of the game, aided by three Carolina penalties for 35 yards and busted coverage on a 64-yard scoring play that preceded State corralling an onside kick.
The meltdown wasted a 297-yard rushing effort by the Tar Heels on a night they also amassed six sacks.
UNC closes the regular season at 6-6 overall and 3-5 in the ACC, while the Wolfpack improved to 9-3 and 6-2.
Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s loss at NC State:
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news