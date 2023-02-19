News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2023-02-19 19:00:09 -0600') }} basketball Edit

5 Takeaways From Carolina's Loss At NC State

UNC allowed a late eruption by NC State in falling to the Wolfpack, and here are some takeaways from its defeat.
UNC allowed a late eruption by NC State in falling to the Wolfpack, and here are some takeaways from its defeat. (Jacob Turner/THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

RALEIGH – In what amounted to a must-win game Sunday at NC State, seemingly all of North Carolina’s season-long issues surfaced as the Tar Heels allowed a huge Wolfpack run in falling, 77-69, at PNC Arena.

NC State’s 27-9 run flipped the game, as the Heels went from appearing to have the Pack on the ropes, but instead found itself seemingly helpless as State scored just about every time it had the ball the rest of the way.

The Heels missed a lot of shots again (40), didn’t capitalize on their offensive rebounds as much as they should, forced only three turnovers, and just didn’t look like a fully connected team as State made its closing run.

Caleb Love led the Heels with 23 points while Armando Bacot added 16 points and 14 rebounds. No other Heels scored in double figures.

UNC dropped to 16-11 overall and 8-8 in the ACC. State improved to 21-7 and 11-6.

Here are 5 Takeaways from Carolina’s loss to NC State:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}