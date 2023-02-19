RALEIGH – In what amounted to a must-win game Sunday at NC State, seemingly all of North Carolina’s season-long issues surfaced as the Tar Heels allowed a huge Wolfpack run in falling, 77-69, at PNC Arena.

NC State’s 27-9 run flipped the game, as the Heels went from appearing to have the Pack on the ropes, but instead found itself seemingly helpless as State scored just about every time it had the ball the rest of the way.

The Heels missed a lot of shots again (40), didn’t capitalize on their offensive rebounds as much as they should, forced only three turnovers, and just didn’t look like a fully connected team as State made its closing run.

Caleb Love led the Heels with 23 points while Armando Bacot added 16 points and 14 rebounds. No other Heels scored in double figures.

UNC dropped to 16-11 overall and 8-8 in the ACC. State improved to 21-7 and 11-6.

Here are 5 Takeaways from Carolina’s loss to NC State: