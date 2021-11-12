PITTSBURGH – North Carolina found its fight once again Thursday night, overcoming a 17-point deficit only to fall in overtime, 30-23, at No. 21 Pittsburgh at Heinz Field.

The Tar Heels had a rough first half and trailed 23-7 at the intermission. But they completely shut down Pitt’s offense and while grinding out multiple scoring drives to send the game into overtime with a 20-yard field goal with 57 seconds left in regulation.

But Pitt scored a touchdown on its opening possession of overtime, and UNC quarterback Sam Howell was intercepted under a heavy rush on fourth down to end the game.

UNC fell to 5-5 on the season and 3-4 in the ACC, while the Panthers improved to 8-2 and 5-1.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s loss at Pitt:



