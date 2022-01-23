WINSTON-SALEM, NC – North Carolina didn’t respond to a Wake Forest run midway through the first half and never recovered, as the Demon Deacons pulled away from the Tar Heels for a 98-76 victory on Saturday night at Joel Coliseum.

Carolina led 23-21 with 9:13 left in the half, but Wake reeled off a 13-2 run and took a 46-36 lead into the locker room at halftime.