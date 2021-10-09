CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina lost at home for the first time this season Saturday by falling to Florida State, 35-25, on a dreary, rainy day at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels opened with a 10-0 lead, but the Seminoles outscored them, 35-7, over the second and third quarters in taking control of the game.

UNC was flagged for 12 penalties for 110 yards, didn’t force a turnover, struggled getting off the field on third down, and once again Sam Howell didn’t have many targets at wide receiver. More went wrong as Carolina dropped to 3-3 overall and 2-3 in the ACC. FSU improved to 2-4 and 2-2.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s loss to Florida State: