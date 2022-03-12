NEW YORK – North Carolina’s run in the ACC Tournament ended Friday night on a parade of easily executed buckets by Virginia Tech, defensive miscues by the Tar Heels, and endless errant shooting by UNC.

Virginia Tech defeated UNC, 72-59, in the semifinals and will face Duke on Saturday night in the championship game.

For Carolina, it will await the NCAA Selection Sunday show to learn where and who it will play in the NCAA Tournament.

Armando Bacot led UNC with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Brady Manek, Caleb Love, and RJ Davis each added 10 points.

Carolina dropped to 24-9 while Virginia Tech improved to 22-12.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s loss to the Hokies: