North Carolina won five games in the NCAA Tournament before falling in the championship game to Kansas on Monday night.

The Tar Heels clobbered Marquette in the first round, overcame blowing a 25-point lead in beating defending national champion Baylor in the second round, then out-gritted UCLA in the Sweet 16, put Cinderella’s fire out in defeating St. Peter’s to win the East Region, ended Mike Krzyzewski’s career by taking out Duke in the national semifinals, and then having a 15-point halftime lead over the Jayhawks before falling 72-69.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s run in the NCAA Tournament: