ATLANTA – RJ Davis sat on the floor inside frenzied McCamish Pavilion on Tuesday night, arms stretched out, appearing to plead with referee Teddy Valentine, who didn’t call a possible foul on Davis’ attempted game-winning shot.

He missed a runner 12-footer with 6-foot-11 Ebenezer Dowuona defending him, and perhaps bumping him, too. Davis shot was off, Tech rebounded it, and the court-storming ensued.

The Carolina bench immediately reacted wanting a foul, and a couple of Tar Heels did, too, Davis most of all.

“The refs do a good job of controlling the game, and whatnot,” Davis said. “And sometimes, calls a missed and whatnot. I didn’t say anything, just more so an initial reaction.

The play capped a night in which UNC turned in perhaps its worst performance of the season, yet still had a chance to steal one in the same building the Yellow Jackets shocked Duke in December. And it came on a night Carolina’s defense let it down more than it had in recent weeks, including on the Yellow Jackets’ last offensive possession of the game.

Freshman point guard Naithan Goerge got a switch by Armando Bacot and RJ Davis, with the 6-foot-11 Bacot taking over guarding George with 12.6 seconds left. George was to the right of the top of the key, shaded high from the wing.

He dribbled twice before crossing between his legs getting Bacot leaning a bit, then took the ball into the lane on two more dribbles, and put up a left-handed shot that banked off the glass and into the cylinder with seven seconds remaining for the game-winning points.

Davis led UNC with 28 points, as no other Tar Heel scored in double figures. Harrison Ingram grabbed 13 rebounds for the Heels.

UNC dropped to 17-4 overall and 9-1 in the ACC. Its ten-game win streak also came to an end. Tech improved to 10-11 and 3-7.

Here are some noteworthy takeaways from Carolina’s loss at The Flats: