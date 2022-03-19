FORT WORTH, TX – North Carolina played lights-out basketball for 30 minutes before suffering one of the biggest meltdowns in NCAA Tournament history, only to regroup and eliminate top-seeded Baylor, 93-86, in overtime in the second round of the East Region at Dickies Arena.

The Tar Heels scorched the nets in taking a 67-42 lead with 10:08 remaining, but the wheels came off after Brady Manek was ejected for throwing an elbow. Baylor scored 38 points over the next 10 minutes sending the game into overtime.

UNC, however, found a way to get it done with Caleb Love having fouled out with 6:15 left in regulation and Manek sitting in the locker room with UNC Director of Operations Eric Hoots.