5 Takeaways From Carolina's Overtime Win Over Syracuse
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina outscored Syracuse by nine points in overtime pulling away for an 88-79 victory on Monday night at the Smith Center, securing a double-bye in the ACC Tournament and inc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news