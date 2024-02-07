CHAPEL HILL – Spotting Clemson a 15-2 lead out of the gate proved costly for third-ranked North Carolina, as the Tar Heels fell, 80-76, on Tuesday night at the Smith Center.

The Tigers’ early eruption forced UNC Coach Hubert Davis to call a timeout just 3:28 into the contest, but the lead eventually grew to 16 in the first half and was nine at the intermission, UNC’s largest halftime deficit of the season.

The Tigers were 1-for-18 from 3-point range in the first meeting against UNC last month, but 11-for-31 tonight.

Carolina shot just 36.9 percent from the floor, its second worst shooting night of the season, as it was at 36.4 percent in last week’s loss at Georgia Tech.

Armando Bacot led Carolina with 24 points and 13 rebounds, and RJ Davis added 22 points but on 7-for-22 from the floor. Harrison Ingram added 11 points.

UNC dropped to 18-5 overall and 10-2 in the ACC, while the Tigers improved to 15-7 and 5-6.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s loss to Clemson: