News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-19 23:59:47 -0600') }} football Edit

5 Takeaways From Carolina's Upset Loss To Georgia Tech

UNC's six-game win streak ended Saturday night, and here are 5 Takeaways from the Tar Heels' perfomance.
UNC's six-game win streak ended Saturday night, and here are 5 Takeaways from the Tar Heels' perfomance. (Kevin Roy/THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s dream of playing in the College Football Playoff ended Saturday night as the Tar Heels fell 21-17 to Georgia Tech at Kenan Stadium.

Along with it, quarterback Drake Maye’s chances for the Heisman Trophy likely also came to an end.

Carolina led 17-0 but failed to score in the second half as the Yellow Jackets scored the game’s final 21 points. And with UNC needing to get a stop with just more than a minute left and Tech facing a thord-and-1, it was unable to, effectively ending the game.

Maye was 16-for-30 with 202 yards, and for the first time this season, did not throw a touchdown pass. He was intercepted in the third quarter, ending a streak of 195 passes thrown without being picked off.

The No. 13 Tar Heels dropped to 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the ACC. The Jackets improved to 5-6 and 4-4.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s loss to Georgia Tech:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}