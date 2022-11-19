5 Takeaways From Carolina's Upset Loss To Georgia Tech
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s dream of playing in the College Football Playoff ended Saturday night as the Tar Heels fell 21-17 to Georgia Tech at Kenan Stadium.
Along with it, quarterback Drake Maye’s chances for the Heisman Trophy likely also came to an end.
Carolina led 17-0 but failed to score in the second half as the Yellow Jackets scored the game’s final 21 points. And with UNC needing to get a stop with just more than a minute left and Tech facing a thord-and-1, it was unable to, effectively ending the game.
Maye was 16-for-30 with 202 yards, and for the first time this season, did not throw a touchdown pass. He was intercepted in the third quarter, ending a streak of 195 passes thrown without being picked off.
The No. 13 Tar Heels dropped to 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the ACC. The Jackets improved to 5-6 and 4-4.
Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s loss to Georgia Tech:
